Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target at C$105.13

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB set a C$108.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$95.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.76. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

