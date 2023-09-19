Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $7.33

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
