Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $7.33

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 627.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

