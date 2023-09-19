Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Integral Ad Science

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.