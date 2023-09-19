USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $21.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

USAC opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 228.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

