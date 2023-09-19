Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

