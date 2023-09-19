DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.47.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,191.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,191.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,191,350 shares of company stock worth $819,263,084 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

