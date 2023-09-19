Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.55.

NYSE KEYS opened at $132.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

