Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.47) to GBX 4,440 ($55.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $157.84 on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $157.30 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

