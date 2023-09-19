Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.38.

APO stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,659 shares of company stock worth $8,696,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

