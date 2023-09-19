Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $84.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMY. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.