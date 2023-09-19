American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AXL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $866.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 787,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 208,358 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 530,016 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

