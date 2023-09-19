StockNews.com Upgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $41.58.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
