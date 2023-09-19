Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,230.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,144.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,939.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,952.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

