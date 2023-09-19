Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.90.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

