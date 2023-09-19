StockNews.com Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

