Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

EL stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $457,010,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

