HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

