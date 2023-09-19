Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHX

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE PHX opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.