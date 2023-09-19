JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $169.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.17.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $116.86 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

