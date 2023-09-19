Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.

Insider Activity at Innodata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $174,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $174,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $345,366.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,914 over the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innodata by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 346,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

