Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INODFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $174,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $174,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $345,366.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,914 over the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innodata by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 346,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

