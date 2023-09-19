MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Increased to $5.20 by Analysts at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $4.60 to $5.20 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MYTE has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $3.95 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

