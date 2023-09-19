Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $146.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNN. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Lindsay Stock Up 2.2 %

LNN stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.75.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

