Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 896.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

