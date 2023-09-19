Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

HLIT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Harmonic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

