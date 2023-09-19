Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

