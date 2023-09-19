Truist Financial Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $146.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on H. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.89.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

