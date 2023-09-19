Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.10.

FTNT opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

