Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $500.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.67.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $450.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.