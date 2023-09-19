Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

