Barclays Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $12.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 558,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

