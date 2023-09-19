Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.13.

Globus Medical stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

