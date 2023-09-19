FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.30.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

