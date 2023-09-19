Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of GL stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $97.83 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

