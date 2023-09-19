Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXFY. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Get Expensify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.43. Expensify has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,683,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 22,952 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $103,284.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,858,470 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,683,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 842,960 shares of company stock worth $4,532,142 and have sold 10,497,150 shares worth $63,242,657. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the first quarter worth $158,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $29,671,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.