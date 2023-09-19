Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

