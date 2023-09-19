Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $27.50 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

