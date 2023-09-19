Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.92.

ARMK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

