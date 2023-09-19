DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

