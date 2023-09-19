VICI Properties’ (VICI) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VICI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,622,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

