Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CONN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Conn’s Stock Down 1.3 %

CONN stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at $21,173,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

