Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Increased to $0.66 by Analysts at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $0.56 to $0.66 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $834.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,064 shares in the company, valued at $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 82,364 shares of company stock worth $52,586 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.