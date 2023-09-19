ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO opened at $0.81 on Friday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

