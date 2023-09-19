DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DURECT by 5,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DURECT by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

