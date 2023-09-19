TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.73.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $198.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,056,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.