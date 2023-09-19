Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $630.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.38.

ADBE stock opened at $532.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average of $443.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

