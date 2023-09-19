BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX opened at $2.01 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.80.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

