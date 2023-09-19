Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $586.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

