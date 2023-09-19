Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

