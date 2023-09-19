Truist Financial Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $126.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.81.

ABNB stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock worth $295,803,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

