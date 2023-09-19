Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $152.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

